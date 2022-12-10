Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut With Screenplay She Wrote

Taylor Swift is ready to shoot her first feature film with Searchlight Pictures from an original script she wrote.

According to Variety, the singer-songwriter who helmed her own music videos over the past few years is set to bring her first screenplay to life.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement.

This comes weeks after Swift became the first act in the MTV VMAs’ history to win Video of the Year for a self-directed visual, for her 14-minute short All Too Well, which she also wrote.

We can’t wait to see the magic she will make!

