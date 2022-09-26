Monday, September 26, 2022
Taylor Swift Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Play 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the offer to perform at Super Bowl next year which is set to hold in Arizona.

According to TMZ and People, the singer was asked to perform at the NFL’s show, but declined because she is committed to re-recording her back catalog.

Rihanna will perform instead at the event.

The last star to headline the show was Dr. Dre, who brought out Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak to perform with him during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Inglewood, California.

