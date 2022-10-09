Taylor Swift Releases New Album’s Full Tracklist, Including New Song With Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift has shared the full tracklist of her new album, Midnights.

She had been teasing the release of the album for weeks and now the final track titles are here. It includes “Snow on the Beach,” which features Lana Del Rey.

You would recall that she announced Midnights at the end of August while accepting the award for Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards. She’ called the album “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.” Midnights is out on October 21.

See the list:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...