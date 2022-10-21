Taylor Swift Releases New Album Midnights: Listen

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, is here.

Recall that she teased the album while accepting the trophy for Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards in August. The new project includes her Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” and features production and instrumentation from her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Other people who worked with her on this album include MZoë Kravitz and Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under his pseudonym William Bowery), Jahaan Sweet, Sam Dew and many others

Listen to the album here.

