Taylor Swift Drops New “Bejeweled” Video

Taylor Swift has dropped the new video for “Bejeweled” off her album Midnights.

The video was directed by Swift and features fellow artists and friends, including Haim and Laura Dern, and more.

Speaking about working on this album, she told host Jimmy Fallon:

“It’s actually, it’s a concept record, but it’s my first directly autobiographical album in a while because the last album that I put out was a re-record of my album Red. So that has some space, you know. I wrote that stuff a decade ago. Folklore and Evermore, it was like story time. It was mythology. … I’m feeling overwhelmed by the fans’ love for the record. I’m also feeling very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once.”

Watch “Bejeweled” below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...