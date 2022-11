Taylor Swift is thankful.

The singer’s ten songs from her 10th album Midnights are currently occupying the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first artist to do so.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album???” Swift told fans when reacting to the news on Monday, adding that the feat left her “in shambles.”

See her post:

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

