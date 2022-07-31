Taylor Swift Addresses Report by Environmental Activists About Her Shocking Private Jet Usage

Taylor Swift’s team has spoken up after news surfaced of her excessive usage of her priavet jet, which contributes to the pollution that is devastating the planet.

The news appeared on @CelebJets Twitter account, which has been exposing celebrities for flying ridiculously short flights that pollute the earth, adding to our litany of climate issues. Last week, they exposed Drake and he quickly addressed it.

With Taylor Swift, the report said that her personal aircraft was flown 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29. The activitists pulled the information from ADS-B Exchange, which refers to itself as “the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.”

Taylor Swift's Falcon 7X Landed in Nashville, Tennessee, US. Apx. flt. time 1 Hour : 58 Mins. pic.twitter.com/TxG9HhuYC5 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 30, 2022

The report stirred major backlash.

Now, Swift’s team has responded, claiming that the report is misleading.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her representative told E! Online. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

