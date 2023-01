Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.

The actor and his former Love and Hip-hop star beau, have scored their first acting gig together since they became a couple.

Apryl Jones shared a clip of the duo on set together, relaxing while waiting for their call time and captioned it;

“First movie together… we’re excited!! Rom Com!!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...