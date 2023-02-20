Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tatum wins Kobe Bryant Award as Team Giannis beat team LeBron in Nba All-Star game

Lifestyle

Jayson Tatum took over the NBA All-Star Game, setting the record for the most points scored in the annual showcase with 55 as Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 on Sunday night at Vivint Arena.

The final target score was 182, adding 24 points to the score of the leading team after three quarters.

Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists en route to the MVP. Donovan Mitchell, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Utah before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason, added 40 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals for Team Giannis.

Jaylen Brown led Team LeBron with 35 points and 14 rebounds, and Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving had 32 points apiece. Neither team captain finished the game.

