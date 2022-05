Taraji P. Henson has gotten the hosting thing down to a pat and has been named to host the BET 2022 Awards.

The actress will be donning her hosting garb for the second year in a row for black culture’s biggest night.

Taraji P. Henson announced the new gig via her verified Instagram page with a little promo clip of the award ceremony slated for Sunday, June 26 at 8/7c.

