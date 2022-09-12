Taraji P. Henson and Usher Get Handsy on Stage as He Serenades Her

Taraji P. Henson was given the royal treatment by Usher during a night out for her birthday celebrations.

The actress who clocked 52 on Sunday, September 11, took in one of Usher’s shows in Vegas as part of the activities.

Usher took time out to acknowledge her presence and brought her out on stage where he serenaded her with his sweet voice. The duo also got a little ‘handsy’ during their performance, to the thrill of the crowd.

Taraji P. Henson posted photos and videos from the night via her Instagram page and captioned, “sooooo about last night!!! Thank you @usher.”

