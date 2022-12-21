Taraba Speaker resigns, lawmakers swiftly replace him

The Taraba State House of Assembly has elected John Bonzena as the new Speaker during an emergency sitting.

The election of Bonzena from Zing State Constituency occurred in the early hours of Wednesday following the resignation of the former Speaker, Joseph Kunini.

The letter of resignation of the former Speaker was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hammanadama Burkunu of Bali 2 State Constituency at the hallow chamber of the house.

Adama who presided over the emergency sitting called for the nomination of the new Speaker and members unanimously nominated and elected Bonzena as the new Speaker.

It is not yet clear the political realignment that saw the former speaker resign his position.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the emergency sitting, Bonzena disclosed that the former speaker voluntarily resigned for personal reasons and promised to do his best to carry everyone along via consultations.

