Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Taraba Speaker resigns, lawmakers swiftly replace him

Politics

The Taraba State House of Assembly has elected John Bonzena as the new Speaker during an emergency sitting.

The election of Bonzena from Zing State Constituency occurred in the early hours of Wednesday following the resignation of the former Speaker, Joseph Kunini.

The letter of resignation of the former Speaker was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hammanadama Burkunu of Bali 2 State Constituency at the hallow chamber of the house.

Adama who presided over the emergency sitting called for the nomination of the new Speaker and members unanimously nominated and elected Bonzena as the new Speaker.

It is not yet clear the political realignment that saw the former speaker resign his position.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the emergency sitting, Bonzena disclosed that the former speaker voluntarily resigned for personal reasons and promised to do his best to carry everyone along via consultations.

Latest

Celebrity

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

0
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Celebrity

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

0
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Lifestyle

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

0
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

0
Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

0
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Celebrity

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

0
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Lifestyle

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

0
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

0
Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami...
Politics

Why Northern APC Govs are backing Tinubu – El-Rufai

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given reasons...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Singer Harrysong Welcomes Second Daughter

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Harrysong has welcomed his second child and joyfully shared the news on his social media.
Read more

Yul Edochie Issues Public Apology to First Wife, May For Taking A Second Wife

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Yul Edochie has for the first time, issued a public apology to hos wife, May Yul-Edochie over his decision to become a polygamist.
Read more

Alternative Nigerian Music Chart: KCee’s “Go” Featuring Iyanya Leads

ADANNE -
KCee's "Go" Featuring Iyanya tops this week's Alternative Nigerian Music Chart, which is followed at number 2 by Skales' "Konibaje." Zoro and Falz's "Naira to...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: