Tania Omotayo can finally refer to herself as an international designer as her label, Ziva Lagos has hit the international fashion scene.

The socialite and fashion entrepreneur revealed that she is currently away in Dubai for the Arise Fashion Week where are designs were featured on the runway.

The socialite and mother of one shared the giant career leap via her Instagram page, expressing gratitude for the journey thus far.

See her lengthy Instagram post dedicated to the monumental feat below.

