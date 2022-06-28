Tania Omotayo on Her Health, Her Career, Her Relationship With Wizkid, & More: Watch

Tania Omotayo got candid in the latest interview with Chude Jideonwo, where she talked about her career, her health, and her relationships – especially with Wizkid.

Recall that the duo was in a relationship that was public and perceived to be tumultuous, before they finally went their separate ways.

Now, speaking with Chude, Tania attributed the trouble with Wizkid to youthfulness.

“We were young and he was becoming a global superstar, there’s no way we wouldn’t have had issues,” said the founder of Ziva Lagos. That wouldn’t be possible. It comes with that life and like I said in the beginning I didn’t know that and you could have not predicted that.”

She continued, “Towards the end, we were like we clearly had different things that we wanted to do but was I happy? Yeah like, that was my best friend and I was fine.”

She said a lot more.

Watch some clips below:

