Tania Omotayo Laments the Impossibility of Getting An Ambulance for Medical Emergencies

Tania Omotayo has shared her experience of one of the many ways Nigeria can happen to a Nigerian.

The businesswoman and influencer described how it was nearly impossible to get an ambulance for a medical emergency.

The mother of one had recounted her experience via her Instagram story when she took took to the platform to share an SOS, requesting information from anyone who could provide the name and phone number of a hospital in Lagos with a working and available ambulance.

She had noted that she had been trying for over 1 hour, 30 mins to get one without success as many some of the clinics were not picking up their calls, another said they would come the next day while Lagoon Hospital responded that they would have to call her back with that information.

She concluded that if a person in Nigeria has an actual medical emergency, and needs to be transported to the hospital via ambulance, he/she should just prepare for the worst.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...