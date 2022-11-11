Tania Omotayo Becomes Author with First Children’s Book

Tania Omotayo can add author to her ever growing and impressive resume, with the release of her first children’s book, ‘Sarai’s Culture Day’.

The fashion entrepreneur, influencer and mother of one revealed her new feat via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 10.

The book which will be available worldwide later this month, started out when her daughter sarai was born, three and half years ago. She revealed she started jotting down notes and to see it become something more is truly amazing.

Tania Omotayo thanked her publishers, Kunda Kids, as well as everyone who was a part of the journey, especially her biggest inspiration, Sarai.

