Tania Omotayo has gone in the way of many before her and finally joined the make-believe industry.

The entrepreneur and mother of one announced her foray into Nollywood via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 26.

Tania noted that she just finished shooting her first major motion picture where she played the lead character.

She added that movies have always been something she wanted to explore and is glad that she finally got out of her own head and took the leap.

