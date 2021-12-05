Tana Adelana Tells Lami Philips Gbadamosi to Hand Over Dowen College Bullies

Tana Adelana has taken to her social media to call out singer and actress, Lami Philips over the murder of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni.

The actress took to her Instagram page to call out the singer and actress after folks alleged that the school is owned by the latter’s family.

Tana Adelana pleaded with Lami Philips to do the right thing and hand over the bullies who attacked Sylvester to the police.

She requested her colleague release their names to the Nigerian Immigration Authority in order to prevent them for fleeing the country.

Tana added that though Sylvester is gone and nothing can be done to bring him back, his parents can at least get justice for the evil meted out to their son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...