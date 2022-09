Tamera Housely has added author to her resume as she just announced her first book, A Memoir About My Life, Wine and Cookies.

The actress and television host made the announcement via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 13.

Housely revealed that she speaks in everything in her book; from getting into Hollywood, overcoming her insecurities, sex, mom-guilt, marriage and so much more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...