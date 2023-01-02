Search
Tambuwal stoned in Sokoto

Politics

Hoodlums on Sunday attacked the convoy of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal’s aide confirmed the Sunday evening attack on the governor’s convoy shortly after he led the Peoples Democratic Party campaign rally in Silame and Wamakko local governments, Punch reports.

The aide, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack but said the governor only held brief meetings with leaders of his party without any official reaction.

According to the source, the cars were coming back from the third leg of the PDP statewide electioneering campaign in Silame and Wamakko Local Government Areas on Sunday evening.

The attackers threw stones at the moving vehicles in the convoy striking the front windscreen of the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity official SUV and piercing the the rear screen of the following official SUV in which rode the Permanent Secretary (Protocol) to the Governor.

The stone that damaged the protocol’s car barely missed the Governor’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mallam Abu Shekara, spraying his face with fragments of glasses from the shattered door screen.

Tambuwal; his deputy, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya; the PDP state governorship candidate, Saidu Umar; the deputy governorship candidate, Sagiru Bafarawa; and the visiting Kebbi State PDP governorship candidate, General Aminu Bande (retd); and other PDP bigwigs in the state, all of whom were in the convoy, were not hurt.

Wamakko is the hometown of the former governor of the state and the leader of the opposition All Progressive Congress APC in the state, Aliyu Wamakko

