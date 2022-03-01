Tamar Braxton Preaches Self Love in Lingerie Clad Video

Tamar Braxton is heavy on the self love in the days leading up to her 45th birthday.

The singer posted a new video of herself clad in a sexy lingerie set as she showed off her banging body, adding a few words of wisdom.

Tamar admitted that the new clip was indeed a thirst trap but she wasn’t seeking attention from anyone but herself.She added that she was done hiding her scars, flaws and body and will no longer be ashamed of her past.

Braxton enjoined her fans to her fans to get ready for her 16days of self love leading all the way to her birthday.

