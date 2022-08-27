Tall, Dark Skin, Cooks And Celibate, Angel Smith Reveals Her Ideal Man Isn’t Farfetched

For anyone in the race for Angel Smith’s heart, she has revealed what her ideal man should looks and act like.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ alum and budding writer shared her picture perfect kind of man with her lawyer, Bobo Adjua.

In the Instagram stories on Bobo’s page, he had asked the 22-year-old what she looks for in her ideal man and she had gone on to say that he must be dark skin taller than she is, goes to the club on Friday, cooks for her at home on Saturday, goes to Church on Sunday and of course, no sex in the relationship.

