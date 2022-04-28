Talent Agent Says Amber Heard Dated Elon Musk While Trying to Reconcile With Johnny Depp

Talent agent Christian Carino has revealed that Amber Heard wanted to reconcile with Johnny Depp even after she leveled accusations that destroyed his career.

According to the Creative Artists Agency staff who represented Heard and Depp, Heard had “spent time” with Elon Musk while trying to resurrect her relationship with Depp in 2016. This was two months after she had made allegations of domestic violence against Depp, after they had separated.

“You told me a thousand times you were just filling space,” Carino texted Heard about Musk in 2017, per Guardian. “You weren’t in love with him.” And Heard asked his advice on Depp, saying: “God, I miss him.”

In another exchange, Heard texted Carino: “I hate it that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself.” To which Carino responded: “If you don’t like your personal life being in the press, don’t date famous men. You could stop that if you stop dating uber-famous people.”

Carino testified that he never saw Depp abuse Heard or saw injuries on Heard, and that her accusations against him had negatively affected his career. “People do not want to know that someone they look up to is in litigation,” Carino said.

The $50 million defamation case filed by Depp is still going on at the Fairfax court in Virginia. And Carino’s testimony came after three Los Angeles police officers who responded to a 911 call on 21 May 2016 told the court they did not see any evidence of physical harm on Amber Heard who, six days later, sought a restraining order against Depp citing domestic violence against her that night.

