Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Pays Tribute to Late Rapper: ‘I Will Never Stop Looking Up to You’

YRN Lingo has taken to his Instagram to pay homage to his late brother, the rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston. He was 28.

“Dear Take, I don’t know where to begin, I honestly still can’t believe it,” Lingo wrote. “My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something.”

Lingo shared moments from their childhood.

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen,” he said Monday. “It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name until the day I die.”

See his post:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: