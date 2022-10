Mary Remmy Njoku wants folks to know that the rat race shouldn’t be their only experience.

The actress and filmmaker shared her wealth of wisdom via her Instagram account on Wednesday, October 13.

Mary Remmy advised that people should endeavour to take time out to live especially hard workers. She added that life is fragile and running around for people who may not mourn you for long after you’re gone, shouldn’t be your only exeperience.

