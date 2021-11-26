Take My Sh*t Down ~ Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune in Lengthy Rant

Rema is speaking up and damning the consequence as he has taken to social media to publicly call out DJ Neptune.

In a lengthy Twitter thread wondered why the disc jockey would release a song they did without his consent.

Rema noted that though Don Jazzy will be mad at him for taking his grouse to Twitter, he didn’t care and was ready for war because folks have continued to ride on his humility.

The ‘Dumebi’ crooner asked DJ Neptune to take the song down and when media personality and hypeman Do2dtun jumped on the thread and asked that Rema handle things differently because afterall, they recorded the song together, he replied that they didn’t record the track in question together.

He added that he is not a hot head or a ride kid and only trying to protect the integrity of his art.

OG we didn’t record it together, neither was I paid, neither did I sign any document, neither did the producer ask for my consent before releasing my stems. I was crossed, I’m not a hot head, I’m just a kid vouching for my Art that’s all, I’m not a disrespectful person. https://t.co/XVwPrl6XUr — REMA (@heisrema) November 26, 2021

