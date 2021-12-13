Monday, December 13, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Take it Easy on Yourself ~Yul Edochie Advises as He Speaks on Success

Yul Edochie want folks to know that success doesn’t just happen overnight; it is very long journey.

The actor dished out advice to his followers on Instagram admonishing then to take it easy on themselves as he cited himself as an example.

Yul Edochie noted that it took him 16 year of hustling to be where he is today and for some people, the journey of success may be longer.

“Take it easy on yourself. Success brakes time. Many successful people today had no money years ago. They only had a dream and the willpower to pursue it. It took me 16 years of hustle to be here. For some people, even longer. Keep pushing. You’re doing well,” he admonished.

