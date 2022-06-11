Tacha Throws Weight behind Liquorose Following Exposé of Emmanuel’s Alleged Cheating

Tacha Akide is full on supporting her fellow Big Brother Naija alum, Liquorose following the revelations from Friday’s episode of the reunion show.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star took to Twitter to show her support of Liquorose and ‘welcome’ her back to the streets after it was revealed that boyfriend, Emmanuel cheated on her during their relationship.

In a series of tweets, Tacha dished that Emmanuel lost a great girl in Liquorose as she continued to share her thoughts on the situation as the episode aired.

His loss baby Girl… Don’t sweat — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 10, 2022

Shippers in the mud👀😂 — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 10, 2022

Pure LIES!! Shhs already — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 10, 2022

I will like to do this Ebuka work!!😂🤣🤣 hahahah he said you said!! Hahahah what!!!! — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 10, 2022

Fear Men!! Linus Linus Linus. Welcome back to the streets Bby Girl. It’ll be Alright. — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 10, 2022

Never let a confused man waste your time or energy.. what you allow is what will CONTINUE! — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 10, 2022

