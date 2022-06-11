Saturday, June 11, 2022
Latest Posts

Tacha Throws Weight behind Liquorose Following Exposé of Emmanuel’s Alleged Cheating

Tacha Akide is full on supporting her fellow Big Brother Naija alum, Liquorose following the revelations from Friday’s episode of the reunion show.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star took to Twitter to show her support of Liquorose and ‘welcome’ her back to the streets after it was revealed that boyfriend, Emmanuel cheated on her during their relationship.

In a series of tweets, Tacha dished that Emmanuel lost a great girl in Liquorose as she continued to share her thoughts on the situation as the episode aired.

