Tacha Roars Over Racist Treatment in Dubai

Tacha Akide is letting white folks know she’s neither the one nor the two to mess with.

The entrepreneur who is currently for work and vacation, took to her Twitter to fume angrily at racist treatment in Dubai.

Tacha took to Twitter to issue a stern note to whoever tried her, letting them know she doesn’t care for their skin colour and asking that Africa fixes up fast.

“Some of these white people must really think they’re SPECIAL! Hello I don’t give an F about your color!! Your fck*Ng blood is red like mine! E no fit work for me! Nah I can’t intimidate me! NOT in this life NOT in the next LIFE. AFRICA we need to fix up and fix up FAST!

