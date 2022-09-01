Tacha Akide Laments Ill Treatment of Nigerians in Dubai

Tacha Akide is seriously unhappy over the ill treatment of Nigerians in Dubai.

The actress announced earlier on Thursday that she had landed in the UAE country and posted several videos of her arrival via her social media pages.

A few hours later, Tacha shared via her Twitter account that Nigerians were being sent back from Dubai despite having valid visas and the expending money for flight and all such logistics.

She added that after spending long hours in transit, she had to pay an additional #31,000 on arriving Nigeria for God-knows-what. She concluded that the humiliation Nigerians suffer in Dubai is a tad too much.

Dubai is really sending Nigerians back to Nigeria even with their valid visas!!! And ontop of that when you reach Nigeria!! You’ll be paying an additional fee of N31,000 for whatever reason I don’t even know!!!! — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) September 1, 2022

I can’t even believe after spending those long hours in transit!! After paying and getting your VISA!! Buying ticket too!! Making Dubai plans And you’ll just be sent back like that!!! Gosh The humiliation Nigerians face outside Nigeria ehn!! It is just dispiriting — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) September 1, 2022

