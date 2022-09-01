Thursday, September 1, 2022
Tacha Akide Laments Ill Treatment of Nigerians in Dubai

Tacha Akide is seriously unhappy over the ill treatment of Nigerians in Dubai.

The actress announced earlier on Thursday that she had landed in the UAE country and  posted several videos of her arrival via her social media pages.

A few hours later, Tacha shared via her Twitter account that Nigerians were being sent back from Dubai despite having valid visas and the expending money for flight and all such logistics.

She added that after spending long hours in transit, she had to pay an additional #31,000 on arriving Nigeria for God-knows-what. She concluded that the humiliation Nigerians suffer in Dubai is a tad too much.

