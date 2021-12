We guess Tacha Akide is living the reality of having a dream that scares you as she has confessed recently.

The reality TV star and business woman complained about the size of her house to her over three million followers on Instagram.

Tacha who admitted to have always wanted to live in a big house revealed that now that she has achieved that dream, it scares her.

She wrote that,

“I used to dreaming (sic) of living in a BIG House… but now I’m scared of the one I live in.. #TooBig

