Tacha Akide Claims Every Other Big Brother Naija Star is Copying Her Personality

Tacha Akide is back blowing her own horns.

Right after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled the new housemates for the 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, Tacha took to her Twitter to share a video in which she claimed the new girls, and even the ones before them, are copying her personality.

“Run me my cheque Biggy,” she captioned the video that has got everyone talking.

Watch her:

Run me my cheque Biggy cause at this point!! pic.twitter.com/caOimm5aMK — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) July 23, 2022

