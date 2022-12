Happy birthday to Tacha!

The BBNaija star just turned a year older. And to celebrate this feat, she took to her social media to post a video collage of her latest outfits, with a caption that reads: “Happy fucken Birthday to me.”

And fans are super happy for her, with many flooding her timeline with happy birthday wishes.

See her post:

Happy fucken Birthday to me 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ycVbHuTqm1 — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) December 22, 2022

