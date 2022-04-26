Tacha Akide Announces New Microfinance Bank Deal

Tacha Akide continues to bag deals three years after she left the Big Brother Naija house.

The reality TV star and businesswoman took to her Twitter yesterday to announce that she is now the face of Fairmoney Microfinance, and she unveiled this deal with a promotion that will reward fans who sign up with the institution.

“HAPPY TO BE P A R T OF THE @fairmoney_ng #FairFamily!!!” she wrote, adding, “Super EXCITING!!! To start using FAIRSAVE, DOWNLOAD the FairMoney App on the Google play store and signup. USE referral code: TITANS.”

And her fans are super happy for her.

See her post:

HAPPY TO BE P A R T OF THE @fairmoney_ng #FairFamily!!! Super EXCITING!!!

To start using FAIRSAVE, DOWNLOAD the FairMoney App on the Google play store and signup. USE referral code: TITANS. Let’s MAKE MONEY EVERYDAY!

TACHA X FAIRMONEY #FairSaveXTacha pic.twitter.com/3rJVBBCbac — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 25, 2022

