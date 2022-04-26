Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Tacha Akide Announces New Microfinance Bank Deal

Tacha Akide continues to bag deals three years after she left the Big Brother Naija house.

The reality TV star and businesswoman took to her Twitter yesterday to announce that she is now the face of Fairmoney Microfinance, and she unveiled this deal with a promotion that will reward fans who sign up with the institution.

HAPPY TO BE P A R T OF THE @fairmoney_ng #FairFamily!!!” she wrote, adding, “Super EXCITING!!! To start using FAIRSAVE, DOWNLOAD the FairMoney App on the Google play store and signup. USE referral code: TITANS.”

And her fans are super happy for her.

See her post:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: