Taaooma Reveals She Has Tied the Knot as She Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Maryam Apaokagi aka Taaooma has revealed that she has tied the knot with lover, Adulazeez Greene aka Abula.

The skit maker and her film director beau who got engaged in Namibia back in October 2020, posted their one year anniversary messages on their respective Instagram pages.

The duo revealed their marital status on Sunday, January 23 with Abula being the first to let the cat out of the bag.

He shared several photos of himself and his wife together and captioned them,

“One year down, forever to go. Got you for life Mrs Greene.”

A few hours later, Taaooma also posted her anniversary message on her Instagram page. She wrote,

“One year down, forever to go mi amor. Happy wedding anniversary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...