T-Pain Slams Chris Brown, Says He Has a ‘Princess Complex’

A few days ago, Chris Brown took to his Instagram to rant about how people and the industry are not supporting his music.

Posting on his Instagram Storis, Brown said: “July 8th breezy deluxe album. Not that it matters…SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album [crickets]. I’m back on my gangsta shit. It’s BRACKING at all times.”

Well, T-Pain has a response for him.

Speaking with Akademiks, T-Pain said Chris Brown’s “princess complex” was to blame for the lukewarm reaction to his 10th studio album Breezy, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

“That is my motherfuckin’ n***a, but I know what his faults are,” Pain said. “Chris Brown has the princess complex. … Now, we gon’ take this to something that is controversial, but—it’s notcontroversial. Basically, the princess complex is when a young girl grows up in a family or in surroundings where every day she gets called a princess, she gets called pretty, she’s the prettiest girl in the world, blah blah, blah blah blah.”

He continued: “The princess complex is not only when you get what you want, but you get the accolades of a pretty person for doing absolutely fucking nothing and just being pretty. … The second that the first real motherfucker comes to you and says, ‘Hey, you ain’t that fuckin’ pretty,’ it’s over. Breakdown. Twitter outrage. Everything. Now, this is my n***a and I’m not saying that he has this…I’m just saying my n***a, if he put out the tweets that I saw, if that was actually him, then yeah.”

Check out the extensive conversation:

