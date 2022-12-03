T.J. Holmes Says He Had a ‘Great Week’ Despite Scandalous Reports of His Relationship With ‘GMA3’ Co-Host Amy Robach

T.J. Homes is seemingly unperturbed by the controversy his relationship with GMA3 co-host Amy Robach has stirred.

Over the past few days, photos of him and Robach got leaked, stirring a major relationship because they are both in different marriages. However, despite the heated talks, the duo haven’t addressed reports of their relationship, but they have joked about it during Friday’s broadcast.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week,” joked the 45-year-old Holmes, who elicited a laugh from his co-host. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in.” In response, 49-year-old Robach said, “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend—and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least.”

Watch them:

TJ Holmes on GMA3 today: "You know it’s too bad that it’s Friday, it’s been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going.” Amy Robach: “Speak for yourself” 😂 pic.twitter.com/vOeEebjUKL — JMK 🟢 🗞️ (@JMKTVShow) December 2, 2022

