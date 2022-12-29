T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes is officially taking a walk from his marriage.

According to Page Six, the “Good Morning America 3” co-host has filed for divorce from his second wife Marilee Fiebig, and this comes weeks after his affair with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host, Amy Robach, became public.

The outlet says that the 45-year-old filed the paperwork Wednesday in New York City, moving to end almost 13 years of marriage that brought them their daughter Sabine, in January 2013.

Read more about the Holmes and Robach scandal here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...