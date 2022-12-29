Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Amy Robach affair

Celebrity

T.J. Holmes is officially taking a walk from his marriage.

According to Page Six, the “Good Morning America 3” co-host has filed for divorce from his second wife Marilee Fiebig, and this comes weeks after his affair with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host, Amy Robach, became public.

The outlet says that the 45-year-old filed the paperwork Wednesday in New York City, moving to end almost 13 years of marriage that brought them their daughter Sabine, in January 2013.

Read more about the Holmes and Robach scandal here.

Latest

Celebrity

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

0
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Jokes Says He Has Son and Will Stop Hiding Him

0
Lil Nas X got a lot of folks confused when he took to social media to state that he has a son and he's done hiding him
Celebrity

RMD and Wife Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary

0
Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD and his lovely wife, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.
Sports

Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

0
Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

0
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Jokes Says He Has Son and Will Stop Hiding Him

0
Lil Nas X got a lot of folks confused when he took to social media to state that he has a son and he's done hiding him
Celebrity

RMD and Wife Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary

0
Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD and his lovely wife, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.
Sports

Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

0
Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio...
Politics

2023: Tinubu, Wike’s G5 meet to finalize deal

0
To finalise the deal on the 2023 presidency, five...
ADANNE
ADANNE
spot_imgspot_img

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.
Read more

Lil Nas X Jokes Says He Has Son and Will Stop Hiding Him

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Lil Nas X got a lot of folks confused when he took to social media to state that he has a son and he's done hiding him
Read more

RMD and Wife Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD and his lovely wife, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: