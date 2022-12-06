T.J. Holmes and ‘GMA3’ Co-Host Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off Air Following Scandal

Good Morning America producers have decided to remove co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from air their relationship went public last week.

TMZ reports that this decision was confirmed by the network’s president Kim Goodwin, who announced the editorial call on Monday, saying that the attention on the couple poses an “internal and external distraction.”

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Goodwin reportedly told ABC staff.

“This is something … we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.” Goodwin said that if any staff at ABC feels there’s “something that management needs to know,” they should speak with HR or talk to a manager.

This comes days after photos of Holmes and Robach got leaked, stirring a major relationship because they are both in different marriages. Read more about it here.

