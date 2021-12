SZA shared a little insight into her life as an unmedicated adult living with ADHD.

The singer shared o. Twitter that folks rarely have empathy for an adult living with the condition.

“Having an unmedicated adult ADHD is really fucking hard and absolutely no Ody has empathy for it cause we all grown and busy but GADDAM. I be ready to tap out.

