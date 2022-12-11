SZA Talks About Dating Drake Back in the Day: ‘We’ve Always Been Cool’

SZA has confirmed that she indeed had a relationship with Drake.

Recall that Drake hinted that they were in a relationship in his and 21 Savage’s 2021 single “Mr. Right Now,” which SZA has now confirmed in a new interview.

Speaking with Audacy, the singer talked about how she felt hearing Drake’s line referring to their past relationship on the Savage Mode II track. “Said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” Drake raps on the song.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’” SZA shared. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.”

She went on to compare Drake to Rachel McAdams’ iconic Mean Girls character Regina George.

“I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’” she said. “He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”

Listen to her:

