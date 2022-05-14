SZA Speaks About Her Mental Health: ‘It’s Hard Not to Fall Into That Weird Hole of Self-Loathing’

SZA has opened up about her struggles with her mental health.

“So many times I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m about to go be a farmer. My contract is about to expire, I might as well be a farmer,’” she said during the 100th episode of the Community Voices series, per Complex. “Because the pressure of dropping another album, making sure my deals make sense […] building this life is way harder than abdicating my responsibility [as an artist].”

This comes less than two weeks after she deleted her TikTok, and in this episode of Community voices which honours Mental Health Awareness Month, she encouraged people to “delete anything, anyone, and everything that doesn’t serve you.”

She continued about social media’s toxic nature saying, “It’s weird sometimes, when your personal thoughts and feelings align with some of the things people say about you. It’s like, ‘Damn. I think this about myself? I don’t know if this person is so wrong.’ It’s weird, because then it’s like, ‘Damn, what’s wrong with me?’ It’s tough. It’s hard not to fall into that weird hole of self-loathing.”

She also spoke about attenting the Met Gala earlier this month, noting that she did not feel confident at the event.

“I hated my outfit,” she said. “It’s really unhealthy. I snuck out the back, as soon as Lenny Kravitz hit the stage […] I couldn’t even walk down the main steps to exit. I took a cab. I walked three city blocks with no shoes on … and I just tiptoed a couple blocks and caught a yellow cab back to my hotel, because I was just overwhelmed. I had too much anxiety to wait for my cab in front of the crowd.”

And speaking about how she copes with anxiety and stress, she reveals that she goes outside for physical activity, praying, and creating music.

“It’s exhausting,” she said about working in a “psychosis-inducing industry.” “The physical exhaustion, the mental exhaustion does not come from making music. I love making music. I love creating. It’s kind of my own source of therapy and meditation, but the exhaustion really comes from expectations, berating, and dehumanizing from outside forces. And that shit makes me feel like, ‘Why am I doing this? Why would I set myself up to be bodied like this on a regular basis?’”

