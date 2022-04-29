SZA Explains What She Means When She Says She’s a “Hoe for a Routine”

When SZA likes a thing, she stays loyal to it and doesn’t change a thing about it, especially when it comes to food.

The singer took to her Twitter yesterday to share how dedicated she is to routines, like eating one particular type of salad for a long time.

“I’m a hoe for a routine,” she wrote, adding: “Yes the same salad everyday for 6 months straight thank u so much.”

And many fans agree with her, with sharing the routines that are obsessed with.

See the tweet that triggered the conversation:

I’m a hoe for a routine . Yes the same salad everyday for 6 months straight thank u so much . — SZA (@sza) April 28, 2022

