SZA Deletes Her TikTok for mental Health Awareness Month, calls Out Fans

SZA tookt o her social media to announce that she’s deleted her TikTok account for Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. And this comes after an earlier Instagram post in which she told her fans to “Get off the internet. The internet is demonic.”

The drama started after fans trolled her about her music, and in response, she said: “I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE. Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s fuck y’all . Now run w that .”

And she said a lot more:

When I said I BE SO SICK OF U NIGGAS YALL CONTRADICTING . I was talking to everyone. Not men . For the record . I hate u was a universal emotion. Take care . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all . It’s to free my motherfucking self . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

NOW EVERYONE HAVE A COCKMEAT SANDWICH AND A MERRY CHRISTMAS 🤍 — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

