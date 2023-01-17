Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

SZA Celebrates as Her Album SOS Breaks New Record: “Focus on Yourself. Believe in Yourself”

Music

SZA is thankful.

The singer’s new album, SOS, has now reigned for five weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., Billboard reports.

This record makes it the first LP to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 30, which ruled for six weeks.

It is worth noting that the last female artist to see her R&B album sit that long at No. 1 was Mariah Carey, with 1995’s Daydream, which spent six nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. Also, Janet Jackson’s 1993 offering Janet, dominated for five weeks.

Celebrating this feat, SZA tweeted: “5th week at number one . God is good . Fuck who disagree! Focus on yourself believe in yourself TRUST YOURSELF.”

See her post:

Latest

News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...
News

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

0
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of...
Celebrity

Diddy’s Son, King Combs, Mocks the ‘Nepotism Baby’ Discourse, Says He is Blessed

0
King Combs is not really interested in the whole...
Celebrity

Drake Pays Tribute to Fabolous for His Influence: ‘Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy’

0
Drake is thankful. The Toronto rapper shared some tribute to...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...
News

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

0
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of...
Celebrity

Diddy’s Son, King Combs, Mocks the ‘Nepotism Baby’ Discourse, Says He is Blessed

0
King Combs is not really interested in the whole...
Celebrity

Drake Pays Tribute to Fabolous for His Influence: ‘Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy’

0
Drake is thankful. The Toronto rapper shared some tribute to...
Movies

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check Out the Full List of Winners

0
The full list of winners for the 28th Annual...
ADANNE
ADANNE

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

Emmanuel Offor -
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest Nigerian citizens are wealthier than 83 million others put together. This is contained in a report...
Read more

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

Emmanuel Offor -
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Kafin Koro Deanery was gruesomely murdered by yet...
Read more

Diddy’s Son, King Combs, Mocks the ‘Nepotism Baby’ Discourse, Says He is Blessed

ADANNE -
King Combs is not really interested in the whole discourse about privileged children who don't have to jump hurdles to become successful. The 'Nepo Baby'...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: