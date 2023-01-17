SZA Celebrates as Her Album SOS Breaks New Record: “Focus on Yourself. Believe in Yourself”

SZA is thankful.

The singer’s new album, SOS, has now reigned for five weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., Billboard reports.

This record makes it the first LP to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 30, which ruled for six weeks.

It is worth noting that the last female artist to see her R&B album sit that long at No. 1 was Mariah Carey, with 1995’s Daydream, which spent six nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. Also, Janet Jackson’s 1993 offering Janet, dominated for five weeks.

Celebrating this feat, SZA tweeted: “5th week at number one . God is good . Fuck who disagree! Focus on yourself believe in yourself TRUST YOURSELF.”

See her post:

5th week at number one . God is good . Fuck who disagree! Focus on yourself believe in yourself TRUST YOURSELF 🫡🆘 GRATEFUL 🤍🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) January 16, 2023

