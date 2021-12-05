Sylvester Oromoni: Police launch probe into death of Dowen college student

The police in Lagos State have commenced an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni jr, a 12-year-old student of Dowen college in the Lekki area Of Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, announced on Sunday that the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, has been directed to take over the case from the Maroko division.

Odumosu added that the command is teaming up with the Delta State Police Command in the investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the minor.

When quizzed on whether the police will base its findings on a prior medical report done by the family, the Lagos police boss said “comprehensive medical test will be carried out and analysis will be done to establish facts in our investigation.”

Young Oormoni died on Tuesday last week after sustaining multiple internal injuries after he was allegedly tortured and bullied by some senior students in the school.

In a viral video, Oromoni jr, 11, was seen writhing in pain and his teeth stained dark red with blood.

Consequently, the Lagos State government on Friday announced that the indefinite shutting down of the school.

