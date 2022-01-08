Sylvester Oromoni: ‘I won’t bury my son even if it takes 30 years to get justice’ – Father

Sylvester Oromoni, the father of the late 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has reiterated the family’s commitment to get justice, saying that he would not bury his son even if it ‘takes 30 years to get justice.’

This comes after the report of the autopsy carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, claimed that little Sylvester died of natural causes.

After his death went viral, the Lagos state government ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

Five students and five employees of the school were arrested by the police but legal advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Adetutu Oshinusi, cleared the suspects.

The autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, Clement Vhriterhire, revealed that Sylvester died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.”

But the interim and final autopsy report by LASUTH attributed the cause of death to “Septicaemia, lobar pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle.”

But on Friday, the outgoing Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, said the toxicology report of the first autopsy carried out in Warri was released on December 30, 2021, signed by Vhriterhire, attributing cause of death to “acute bacteria pneumonia due to severe sepsis.”

Reacting to the report on Friday the father said the case had yet to have a closure, insisting that his son would not be buried until “justice is served” even if it took as long as 30 years.

He said, “The family does not have power. We only rely on God. If they insist that the school will reopen, there is no problem. If God keeps me for 20 or 30 years, I will follow up this case. Government will come, the government will go. I am not bothered. The soul of that boy is crying round. God is alive; He cannot be bribed.

“My son will never be buried. If it takes me 30 years to get justice, he would remain there (in the mortuary). He is my son; I won’t bury him. Nigerians should look beyond what they are saying.”

Asked if he had any doubt over the autopsy released by the state government, he retorted “Do they have any autopsy report? They don’t have any. The doctor that did the autopsy in Delta State was recommended by the Area Commander. He is not the family doctor. We don’t know him. Our lawyer applied to the Area Command to get a copy of the autopsy.”

