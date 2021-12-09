Sylvester Oromoni: ‘I share anger, grief’ – Buhari reacts

Following the news of the tragic killing of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing and describing him as “one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family”.

Buhari’s position is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, titled ‘No one involved in the Oromoni killing will be spared, assured President Buhari’.

The President said, “I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and people of Lagos State has given the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

Buhari’s reaction to Oromoni’s tragic death is coming a day before his scheduled visit to Lagos on Thursday to attend the public presentation of the book ‘My Participations’, the autobiography of Bisi Akande, former Interim Chairman of the APC.

Buhari is the special guest of honour at the event; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, is the chief host, while Bola Tinubu, national leader of APC, is the guest of honour.

