Sydney Sweeney Says the Controversy Over Her Family’s MAGA Photos Became a ‘Wildfire’

Sydney Sweeney has spoken yet again about the backlash she faced after photos surfaced showing the guest at her mother’s birthday party wearing MAGA gear.

Speaking in an interview with British GQ, the Euphoria star said, “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

Sweeney added, “I’ll see people say, ‘She needs to get media training.’ Why, do you want to see a robot? I don’t think there’s any winning.”

When she addressed the incident in August, she slammed folks, saying, “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone.”

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

