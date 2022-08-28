Sydney Sweeney Defends Family’s Controversial Photos: ‘Please Stop Making Assumptions’

Sydney Sweeney has responded to folks on social media who have a lot to say about her family.

Her mom celebrated her 60th birthday and the actress took to Instagram to post the family photos which include a man wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and her family wearing MAGA parody hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again.”

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captioned the post.

Well, people weren’t happy with this because it doesn’t agree with their liberal politics.

And Sweeney has now responded to the backlash.

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” she tweeted.

See the photos:

See her response:

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...